clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 4, Columbus 1

Florida 3, Toronto 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 0

Detroit at Calgary, late

Pittsburgh at Arizona, late

Buffalo at Vancouver, late

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Dubuque 2

Youngstown 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Chicago 2, Central Illinois 0

Fargo 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT

Green Bay 5, Team USA 2

Sioux City 3, Madison 1

Muskegon 3, Tri-City 2

Omaha at Des Moines, ppd.

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Ames at Waterloo, ppd.

Fremont at Lincoln, ppd.

Dubuque at Quad City, ppd.

