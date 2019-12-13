clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Colorado 3, New Jersey 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Omaha 3

Team USA 5, Muskegon 2

Chicago 2, Tri-City 1, SO

Fargo 4, Sioux City 3, OT

Sioux Falls 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Dubuque 3, Green Bay 2

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 1

Madison 3, Youngstown 2

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Mason City 1

JV: Mason City 4, Waterloo 3, SO

Des Moines Capitals 4, Kansas City 3

JV: Kansas City 4, D.M. Capitals 1

Sioux City 3, Omaha 0

JV: Omaha 6, Sioux City 5

Lincoln 5, Fremont 4

JV: Lincoln 4, Fremont 0

Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Ames 1

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 10, Ames 2

