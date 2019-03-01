NHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 3
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 5, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 3
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Colorado at San Jose, late
USHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 2, Fargo 0
Sioux Falls 4, Tri-City 1
Dubuque 5, Chicago 3
Team USA 11, Madison 0
Team USA 4, Sioux City 3
Central Illinois 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Omaha 2, Lincoln 1
Prep
MHSHL tournament
Varsity
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Cedar Rapids 4, No. 6 D.M. Capitals 1
No. 2 Sioux City 5, No. 7 Lincoln 0
No. 4 Omaha 3, No. 5 Quad City 2
No. 1 Waterloo 4, No. 8 Kansas City 1
Junior varsity
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Semifinals
Waterloo 6, Dubuque 2
Omaha 3, Kansas City 0
