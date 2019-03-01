Try 3 months for $3
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 3

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 5, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 3

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Fargo 0

Sioux Falls 4, Tri-City 1

Dubuque 5, Chicago 3

Team USA 11, Madison 0

Team USA 4, Sioux City 3

Central Illinois 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Omaha 2, Lincoln 1

Prep

MHSHL tournament

Varsity

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Cedar Rapids 4, No. 6 D.M. Capitals 1

No. 2 Sioux City 5, No. 7 Lincoln 0

No. 4 Omaha 3, No. 5 Quad City 2

No. 1 Waterloo 4, No. 8 Kansas City 1

Junior varsity

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Semifinals

Waterloo 6, Dubuque 2

Omaha 3, Kansas City 0

