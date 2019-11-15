clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Montreal 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Omaha 3

Team USA 4, Des Moines 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Lincoln 0

Dubuque 2, Tri-City 1, OT

Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2

Fargo 3, Madison 2, OT

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Capitals 10, Ames 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Ames 0

Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 2

JV: Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 1

