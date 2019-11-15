NHL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Montreal 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1
USHL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3
Team USA 4, Des Moines 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Lincoln 0
Dubuque 2, Tri-City 1, OT
Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2
Fargo 3, Madison 2, OT
Prep
MHSHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Capitals 10, Ames 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Ames 0
Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 2
JV: Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 1
