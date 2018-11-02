Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT

Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Dubuque 1

Central Illinois 7, Youngstown 6, SO

Cedar Rapids 3, Madison 2, SO

Green Bay 5, Chicago 3

Des Moines 5, Tri-City 2

Sioux City 4, Fargo 1

Omaha 5, Lincoln 4, OT

Prep

MHSHL 

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Fremont 1, Sioux City 0

JV: Sioux City 5, Fremont 2

