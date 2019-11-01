clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Washington 6, Buffalo 1

Carolina 7, Detroit 3

St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, San Jose 2

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 4, Waterloo 3, OT

Youngstown 4, Chicago 2

Dubuque 2, Omaha 1

Green Bay 4, Sioux City 0

Des Moines 3, Madison 2

Tri-City 3, Fargo 1

Lincoln 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Ames 1

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 6, Ames 2

