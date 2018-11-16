NHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT
Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Vegas 1
USHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 2, Waterloo 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Team USA 3, SO
Sioux City 5, Des Moines 1
Fargo 4, Dubuque 2
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3, OT
Chicago 4, Madison 3, OT
Youngstown 4, Central Illinois 3
Team USA 7, Omaha 1
Prep
MHSHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Omaha 4, Fremont 3
JV: Omaha 3, Fremont 1
Sioux City 8, Ames 0
JV: Ames 3, Sioux City 0
