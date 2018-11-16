Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 2, Waterloo 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Team USA 3, SO

Sioux City 5, Des Moines 1

Fargo 4, Dubuque 2

Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3, OT

Chicago 4, Madison 3, OT

Youngstown 4, Central Illinois 3

Team USA 7, Omaha 1

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Omaha 4, Fremont 3

JV: Omaha 3, Fremont 1

Sioux City 8, Ames 0

JV: Ames 3, Sioux City 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments