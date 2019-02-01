Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 4, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 3

Chicago 7, Buffalo 3

Nashville 4, Florida 1

Carolina 5, Vegas 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT

Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Fargo 1, OT

Team USA 5, Chicago 4

Muskegon 5, Sioux City 4

Cedar Rapids 2, Dubuque 0

Central Illinois 1, Des Moines 0

Youngstown 4, Green Bay 3, OT

Sioux Falls 5, Lincoln 2

Omaha 5, Madison 1

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Quad City 5, Dubuque 2

JV: Dubuque 4, Quad City 2

