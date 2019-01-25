Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

All-Star Skills results

Fastest skater -- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 13.378 seconds, Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres, 13.582, Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, 13.780.

Puck control -- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames, 27.045 seconds, Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, 28.611, Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers, 30.270.

Save streak -- Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers, 12 saves, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, 8, Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild, 7.

Premier passer -- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 1 minute, 09.088 seconds, Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, 1:18.530, Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues, 1:25.897.

Hardest shot -- John Carlson, Washington Capitals, 102.8 mph, Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks, 100.6, Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets, 99.4.

Accuracy shooting -- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 11.309 seconds, Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins, 12.693, Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings, 13.591, Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks, 14.423.

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Team USA 11, Central Illinois 4

Fargo 1, Muskegon 0, SO

Des Moines 3, Sioux City 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Sioux Falls 3

Green Bay 4, Lincoln 3, SO

Dubuque 3, Madison 2, OT

Tri-City 7, Youngstown 3

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0

JV: Waterloo 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Omaha 4, Lincoln 2

JV: Omaha 6, Lincoln 3

Omaha at Lincoln

