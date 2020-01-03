clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Dallas 4, Detroit 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Dubuque 2

Chicago 7, Green Bay 2

Youngstown 3, Madison 2, OT

Cedar Rapids 4, Muskegon 3, OT

Tri-City 3, Des Moines 1

Sioux Falls 7, Team USA 3

Omaha 4, Lincoln 2

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Dubuque 1

JV: Waterloo 4, Dubuque 2

Des Moines Capitals 4, Ames 0

JV: D.M. Capitals at Ames, late

