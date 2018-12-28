Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 5, Florida 3

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Ottawa 3

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 5, Madison 2

Youngstown 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Tri-City 3, Lincoln 1

Central Illinois 6, Chicago 3

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Omaha 4, Dubuque 1

Kansas City 5, Mason City 1

