FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 2

Chicago 2, Colorado 1

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Cedar Rapids 0

JV: Waterloo 1, Cedar Rapids 0

Mason City 3, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 6, Mason City 0

Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Des Moines Capitals 2

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Kansas City 6, Fremont 2

JV: Kansas City 4, Fremont 2

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3

JV: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4, SO

Omaha 7, Ames 1

JV: Omaha 11, Ames 0

