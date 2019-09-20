clip art hockey

NHL preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Calgary 2

USHL preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 3, Waterloo 2

Team USA 11, Muskegon 8

Fargo 6, Sioux Falls 2

Dubuque 6, Green Bay 3

Chicago 8, Madison 1

Lincoln 1, Sioux City 1

Tri-City 2, Omaha 1

