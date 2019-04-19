clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 2, Boston 1, Toronto leads series 3-2

Colorado 5, Calgary 1, Colorado wins series 4-1

USHL playoffs

Second round

(Best-of-five)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 3, Waterloo 2, OT, Sioux Falls leads series 1-0

Tri-City 8, Des Moines 3, Tri-City leads series 1-0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments