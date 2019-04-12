clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 2-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders leads series 2-0

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, St. Louis leads series 2-0

Vegas 5, San Jose 3, Series tied at 1-1

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Dubuque 1

Sioux Falls 2, Sioux City 1

Youngstown 4, Team USA 1

Green Bay 6, Madison 4

Des Moines 4, Tri-City 3 SO

Cedar Rapids 6, Fargo 3

Chicago 6, Central Illinois 5

Lincoln 4, Omaha 2

