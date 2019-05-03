Prep boys
Iowa Star Conference
At Red Carpet Golf (Waterloo)
Wednesday
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Don Bosco 336, 2. Green Mountain-Garwin 358, 3. Tripoli 384, 4. North Tama 389, 5. Riceville 407, 6. Clarksville 419, 7. Baxter 439, 8. Dunkerton 448, 9. Colo Nesco 494.
TOP-TEN INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Jack Kelley (DB), 80, 2. Paden Ketter (NT), 81, 3. Mason Denton (DB), 83, 4. Lewis Havel (DB), 84, 5. Aaron Fleming (GMG), 86, 6. Alex Reiter (DB), 89, Ryan Hunt (GMG), 89, Blaze Krull (GMG0, 89, Tanner Swenson (Riceville), 89.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.