Prep boys

Iowa Star Conference

At Red Carpet Golf (Waterloo)

Wednesday

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Don Bosco 336, 2. Green Mountain-Garwin 358, 3. Tripoli 384, 4. North Tama 389, 5. Riceville 407, 6. Clarksville 419, 7. Baxter 439, 8. Dunkerton 448, 9. Colo Nesco 494.

TOP-TEN INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Jack Kelley (DB), 80, 2. Paden Ketter (NT), 81, 3. Mason Denton (DB), 83, 4. Lewis Havel (DB), 84, 5. Aaron Fleming (GMG), 86, 6. Alex Reiter (DB), 89, Ryan Hunt (GMG), 89, Blaze Krull (GMG0, 89, Tanner Swenson (Riceville), 89.

