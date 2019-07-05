WJGA
At Irv Warren
Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Jay Fjelstul 70, 2. (tie) Colin Gavin, Trevor Heinen 71, 4. (tie) Joe Dean, Ethan Fox 72, 6. Luke Meyer 73, 7. Ben Skyles 74, 8. Jacob Wiersma 75, 9. Jacob Mahloch 76, 10. (tie) Michael Bohlmann, Trey Mudd 77.
Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Allison Nuss 75, 2. Morgan Nuss 81, 3. Amara Lytle 87, 4. Mariah Nuss 92, 5. Brynne Steckelberg 103.
Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Owen Sawyer 78, 2. Leo Klapperich 82, 3. Jack Beecher 83, 4. (tie) Sam Jermier, Ethan Le 84, 6. Jack Murphy 85, 7. Kyler Glenn 87, 8. Ben Wegman 88, 9. Kellen Howard 89, 10. (tie) Bryan Bailey, Jordan Nelson 90.
Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Emma Ewert 82, 2. Molly Fereday 90, 3. Marley Richter 94, 4. Sanja Djukic 97, 5. Abbie Lindeman 106.
Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Max Schuchmann 79, 2. (tie) Carson Costello, Jackson Mudd 80, 4. Oliver Thompson 94, 5. Mason Ridder 97.
Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Molly Ratchford 95, 2. Lauren Nuss 111, Brenna Bodensteiner 119.
Boys' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. (tie) Ethan Boyle, Drew Larimer 42, 3. Camden Juhlin 43, 4. (tie) Justin Greene, Drew Lindsay 49.
Girls' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Haley Stainbrook 54.
