Youth

WJGA Championship

At Irv Warren

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Jay Fjelstul 71, 2. Joe Dean 72, 3. (tie) Trevor Heinen, Kaden Howard 75, 5. Ethan Fox 77, 6. (tie) Colin Gavin, Jacob Mahloch, Luke Meyer, Ben Skyles 78, 10. Isaac Hoogestraat 80.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Allison Nuss 74, 2. Morgan Nuss 80, 3. Emma Ewert 86, 4. Lauren Dirks 90, 5. Amara Lytle 92.

Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Ethan Le 78, 2. Jordan Nelson 79, 3. Owen Sawyer 81, 4. (tie) Bryan Bailey, Korbin Drape 82, 6. Kellen Howard 85, 7. Jack Murphy 87, 8. Clayton Liddle 88, 9. Noah Frazzell 90, 10. Sam Jermier 91.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Molly Fereday 84, 2. Marley Richter 89, 3. Bella Lorenz 109, 4. Avery Dirks 112.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Evan Schofield 83, 2. Heath Voigt 84, 3. Jackson Mudd 85, 4. Colin Gordon 86, 5. Camden Juhlin 91, 6. (tie) Anthony Galvin, Oliver Thompson 92, 8. Wesley Hubbard 94, 9. (tie) Nate Goddard, Mason Ridder 97.

Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Lauren Nuss 99, 2. Molly Ratchford 100, 3. Lauren Ferguson 120.

Boys' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Ethan Boyle 40, 2. (tie) Drew Latimer, Zach Raecker 43, 4. Justin Greene 46, 5. Keegan Terhune 48, 6. Ben Brogan 49, 7. (tie) Chase Kies, Carson Wolfe 50, 9. Ryan Parkhurst 52, 10. Aiden Donahue 57.

