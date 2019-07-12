Clip art golf

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Joe Dean 70, 2. (tie) Michael Bohmann, Trevor Heinen 74, 4. (tie) Colin Gavin, Isaac Hoogestraat 79, 6. Luke Meyer 80, 7. Jacob Mahloch 81, 8. Tyler Jolley 82, 9. Trey Mudd 83, 10. Shane Smith 84.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Amara Lytle 78, 2. Morgan Nuss 82, 3. Allison Nuss 83.

Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Ashton Martens 70, 2. Owen Sawyer 76, 3. Ben Wegman 78, 4. Leo Klapperich 80, 5. Jack Murphy 81, 6. Levi Budreau 82, 7. (tie) Bodie Goddard, Caden Larson 83, 9. Bryan Bailey 84, 10. (tie) Ben Hesner, Clayton Liddle 87.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Marley Richter 86, 2. Avery Dirks 117.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Max Schuchmann 77, 2. (tie) Noah Frazell, Jackson Mudd 85, 4. (tie) Carson Costello, Colin Gordon, Preston Martens 88, 7. Jalen Kirkpatrick 93, 8. Oliver Thompson 94, 9. Eli Wegman 98, 10. Sawyer Brandau 99.

Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Isabella Pettersen 78, 2. Brenna Bodensteiner 109.

Boys' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Ethan Boyle 40, 2. (tie) Drew Larimer, Keegan Terhune 41, 4. Camden Juhlin 42, 5. (tie) Aiden Donahue, Carter Newbrough 43.

Girls' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Lauren Nuss 51, 2. Haley Stainbrook 67.

