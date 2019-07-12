Youth
WJGA
At Fox Ridge
Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Joe Dean 70, 2. (tie) Michael Bohmann, Trevor Heinen 74, 4. (tie) Colin Gavin, Isaac Hoogestraat 79, 6. Luke Meyer 80, 7. Jacob Mahloch 81, 8. Tyler Jolley 82, 9. Trey Mudd 83, 10. Shane Smith 84.
Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Amara Lytle 78, 2. Morgan Nuss 82, 3. Allison Nuss 83.
Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Ashton Martens 70, 2. Owen Sawyer 76, 3. Ben Wegman 78, 4. Leo Klapperich 80, 5. Jack Murphy 81, 6. Levi Budreau 82, 7. (tie) Bodie Goddard, Caden Larson 83, 9. Bryan Bailey 84, 10. (tie) Ben Hesner, Clayton Liddle 87.
Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Marley Richter 86, 2. Avery Dirks 117.
Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Max Schuchmann 77, 2. (tie) Noah Frazell, Jackson Mudd 85, 4. (tie) Carson Costello, Colin Gordon, Preston Martens 88, 7. Jalen Kirkpatrick 93, 8. Oliver Thompson 94, 9. Eli Wegman 98, 10. Sawyer Brandau 99.
Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Isabella Pettersen 78, 2. Brenna Bodensteiner 109.
Boys' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Ethan Boyle 40, 2. (tie) Drew Larimer, Keegan Terhune 41, 4. Camden Juhlin 42, 5. (tie) Aiden Donahue, Carter Newbrough 43.
Girls' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Lauren Nuss 51, 2. Haley Stainbrook 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.