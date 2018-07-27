WJGA
Junior Championship
At Irv Warren
Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Colin Gavin 75, 2. Dylan Ellis 76, 3. Jay Fjelstul 77, 4. Bo Weissenfluh 78, 5. (tie) Trevor Heinen, Jake Bangasser 80, 7. (tie) Brady Sclotfeldt, Jack Craven 81, 9. (tie) Jacob Mahloch, Jacob Wiersma 82.
Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Morgan Nuss 80, 2. Allison Nuss 81, 3. Sydney Rhea 86.
Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Luke Meyer 80, 2. Caden Larson 81, 3. (tie) Derek Brandt, Matthew Swanson 84, 5. Kellen Howard 88, 6. Shane Smith 89, 7. Gus Ferguson 90, 8. Ethan Le 91, 9. Dexter Whitehill 96, 10. Andrew Schmitt 99.
Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Emma Ewert 89, 2. Amara Lytle 91, 3. Sanja Djukic 98, 4. Molly Fereday 99, 5. Molly Schlotfeldt 121.
Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Owen Sawyer 79, 2. Fletcher Gerrans 84, 3. Jack Beecher 86, 4. Jordan Nelson 87, 5. (tie) Jack Murphy, Leo Christensen 89, 7. Carson Costello 93, 8. Evan Schofield 96, 9. Clayton Liddle 102, 10. Bodie Goddard 103.
Boys' 12-13 9-hole -- 1. Preston Martens 38, 2. Oliver Thompson 41, 3. Heath Voigt 43, 4. Caleb Campbell 44, 5. Keegan Terhune 45, 6. Adam Ewert, Mason Ridder, Ty Voigt 48, 9. (tie) Ethan Boyle, Camden Juhlin, Kyler Glenn 49.
Girls' 12-13 9-hole -- 1. Lauren Nuss 43, 2. (tie) Lauren Ferguson, Molly Ratchford 46, 4. Avery Dirks 58, 5. Haley Stainbrook 61.
WWGA
Club Tournament
(Corrected scores)
9-hole net -- 1. (tie) Pam St. John, Becky West 33. 3. Carol Eichelberger 35, 4. Carol Ritter 36.
9-hole gross -- 1. Becky West 40, 2. (tie) Carol Eichelberger, Pam St. John 44, 4. Carol Ritter 50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.