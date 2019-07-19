Clip art golf

Waterloo Open

Pro-Am

FIRST FLIGHT

1. Beecher Law Firm (Jordan Talsma, Nate Miller, Michael Vandello, Nick Maas, Quintin Pope) 172. 

2. Hawkeye Sheet Metal (Max Lamb, Mike Lamb, Dave Halvorson, Dave Lamb, Corbin Mills) 178.

3. GreenState Credit Union (Mike Fain, Doug Bohlen, Jim Gander, Dennis Barron, Brad Marek) 184.

4. Dolly's Transport (Adam Sorbe, Nick Sorbe, Brent Kai, Dave Hansen, Mike Anderson) 186.

5. Lincoln Savings Bank (Bill Failor, Mike Schick, John Adams, George Warren, Barrett Kelpin) 187.

T6. C&S Car Company (Dan Cooley, George Cooley, Sam Cooley, Craig Wickham, Crawford Reeves) 188.

T6. MercyOne (Ryan Meyer, Mark Wall, Jack Dusenberry, Kelly Christensen, Caleb Sibley) 188.

T6. Cedar Valley Dental Associates (John Schofield, Mark Rolinger, Steve Lind, Matt Gary, Jacob McBride) 188.

9. U.S. Bank (Phil Kenealy, Adam Schaefer, Jake Schaefer, Tyler Junker, Dave Schultz) 189.

10. Service Roofing (Chad Baker, Corey Lorenzen, Andy Miller, Greg Vandersee, Thaddius Obecny) 192.

SECOND FLIGHT

1. Koch Construction (Mike Hankner, Bob Anderson, Tom Friedman, Sheldon Rokusek, Matthew Dray) 194.

2. K&W Sausage (Mike Knief, Tim Simon, Tom Simon, Tom Free, Brooks Thomas) 195.

3. Cedar Valley Medical Specialists (Vinay Kantamneni, Gil Irey, Brad McCunniff, Ryan Ratchford, Nicholas Contini) 196.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments