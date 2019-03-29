WGC
Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.
Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.
Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.
Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.
Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.
Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.
Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.
