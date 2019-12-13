Presidents Cup
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 9, U.S. 5
Fourballs
International 2½, United States 1½
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.
Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.
C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.
