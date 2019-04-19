Clip art golf

Prep boys

At La Porte City

UNION 176, CLARKSVILLE 223

Individual leaders -- 1. Devin Reel (Union) 42, Caleb Reel (Union) 42, 3. (tie) Lincoln Mehlert (Union), Brandon Stech (Union) 46, 5. (tie) Kaden Becker (Clarks), Donnie Kielman (Clarks) 53.

Prep girls

At Nashua

Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 200, 2. Crestwood 222, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 228.

Individual leaders -- 1. Lauren Dirks (GC) 46, 2. Josie Holke-Farnam (GC) 49, 3. Claire Verly (GC) 51, 4. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 52, 5. (tie) Krysalynn Ruppert (Crest), Lauren Krausman (GC) 53.

