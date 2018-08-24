Prep boys
Thursday
At Dubuque CC
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Cedar Falls 151, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 262, 3. Iowa City High 181, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 193.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Jack Moody (Cedar Falls) 34, 2. Trevor Heinen (Cedar Falls) 38, 3. (tie) Ben Bermel (Cedar Falls), Joey Kaesbauer (DH), Kyle Arthofer (DH) 39.
CEDAR FALLS -- Moody 34, Heinen 38, Bermel 39, Joe Dean 40, Ethan Le 42, Mitch Young 42, Kevin Yang 43.
