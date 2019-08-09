Clip art golf

Hole-in-one

At Jesup

STEVE RUSSELL of Evansdale carded a hole-in-one Aug. 1 on the No. 4 layout at the Jesup Golf Course using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Randy Bush, Gary Reel, Larry Wendling and Steve Corwin.

