College men
Midwest Region Classic
At Galena, Ill.
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Wis.-Superior 298, 2. Carthage 300, 3. Wheaton 301, 4. Edgewood 309, 5. Lake Forest 310, 6. Wartburg 313, 7. Luther 314, 8. St. Mary's (Minn.) 315, 9. Knox 316, 10. (tie) Wis. Lutheran, Loras, Wis.-Stout 318.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Jordan Knutson (Carthage) 70, 2. (tie) Austin Hansen (Lakeland), Tyler Smith (Wis.-Superior) 71, 4. Ryan Peterson (Wis.-Superior) 73, 5. (tie) Matthew Davidson (Edgewood), Drew Engelking (Wheaton), Brandon Russell (Wartburg), Josh Schumacher (Knox), Olle Sedelius (Wis.-Superior), Jabe Gonder (Wheaton) 74. ... T13. Ben Phipps (Luther), Ben Meyer (Luther) 76, T21. Matt McAleer (Wartburg) 77.
