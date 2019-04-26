Clip art golf

College men

ARC Championship

At Iowa City

Team standings -- 1. Neb. Wesleyan 306, 2. Luther 314, 3. Central 315, 4. Coe 325, 5. Wartburg 328, 6. Dubuque 329, 7. Loras 337, 8. Buena Vista 338, 9. Simpson 350.

Individual leaders -- 1. Alex Kubik (NW) 72, 2. Luke Winer (Coe) 73, 3. Jeff Paschal (NW) 74, 4. (tie) Kobe Rhodes (Cent), Brandon Russell (Wart) 75, 6. (tie) Nash Bucher (Cent), Jason Gingrich (Coe), Christian Hall (NW), J.P. Knutson (Luth), Ben Phipps (Luth) 78, 11. (tie) Joe Fewer (Luth), Ben Meyer (Luth) 79.

Prep boys

At Jesup

Team standings -- 1. Tripoli 198, 2. Clarksville 214, 3. Jesup 235.

Individual leaders -- 1. Caeden Funk (Trip) 45, 2. Corbin Engel (Clarks) 49, 3. (tie) Cole Bucknell (Jesup), Dawson Bergmann (Trip) 50, 5. Conner Piehl (Trip) 51.

Prep girls

At Jesup

Team standings -- 1. Tripoli 214, 2. Jesup 236, 3. Clarksville 238.

Individual leaders -- 1. Morgan Moeller (Trip) 48, 2. McKenna Schaufenbuel (Trip) 52, 3. (tie) Alexis Harris (Jesup), Katie Stirling (Clarks) 56, 5. (tie) Grace Distler (Jesup), Taylor Lantow (Trip), Haileigh Halverson (Trip) 57.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments