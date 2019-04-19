College men
At Springfield, Ill.
Team standings -- 1. Kirkwood 304, 2. Neb. Wesleyan 308, 3. (tie) Knox, 4. Dubuque 312, 5. Illinois Central 316, 6. Wheaton 318, 7. (tie) Monmouth, Lindenwood-Belleville 328, 9. Wartburg 341, 10. Illinois College 349, 11. Lewis & Clark 358.
Individual leaders -- 1. Ben Epperly (Kirk) 72, 2. Peyton Keefer (Dub) 73, 3. (tie) Graham Southwick (Neb. Wes.), Matthew Cox (Ill. Cent.), Cooper Williamson (Wheaton).
Wartburg -- T33. Brandon Russell 82, T39. Landen Pace 83, 51. Carsen Bellis 86, T58. Micah Harber 90, T67. Matt McAleer 93.
Prep boys
At La Porte City
UNION 176, CLARKSVILLE 223
Individual leaders -- 1. Devin Reel (Union) 42, Caleb Reel (Union) 42, 3. (tie) Lincoln Mehlert (Union), Brandon Stech (Union) 46, 5. (tie) Kaden Becker (Clarks), Donnie Kielman (Clarks) 53.
Prep girls
At Nashua
Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 200, 2. Crestwood 222, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 228.
Individual leaders -- 1. Lauren Dirks (GC) 46, 2. Josie Holke-Farnam (GC) 49, 3. Claire Verly (GC) 51, 4. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 52, 5. (tie) Krysalynn Ruppert (Crest), Lauren Krausman (GC) 53.
