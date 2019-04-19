Clip art golf

College men

At Springfield, Ill.

Team standings -- 1. Kirkwood 304, 2. Neb. Wesleyan 308, 3. (tie) Knox, 4. Dubuque 312, 5. Illinois Central 316, 6. Wheaton 318, 7. (tie) Monmouth, Lindenwood-Belleville 328, 9. Wartburg 341, 10. Illinois College 349, 11. Lewis & Clark 358.

Individual leaders -- 1. Ben Epperly (Kirk) 72, 2. Peyton Keefer (Dub) 73, 3. (tie) Graham Southwick (Neb. Wes.), Matthew Cox (Ill. Cent.), Cooper Williamson (Wheaton).

Wartburg -- T33. Brandon Russell 82, T39. Landen Pace 83, 51. Carsen Bellis 86, T58. Micah Harber 90, T67. Matt McAleer 93.

Prep boys

At La Porte City

UNION 176, CLARKSVILLE 223

Individual leaders -- 1. Devin Reel (Union) 42, Caleb Reel (Union) 42, 3. (tie) Lincoln Mehlert (Union), Brandon Stech (Union) 46, 5. (tie) Kaden Becker (Clarks), Donnie Kielman (Clarks) 53.

Prep girls

At Nashua

Team standings -- 1. Grundy Center 200, 2. Crestwood 222, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 228.

Individual leaders -- 1. Lauren Dirks (GC) 46, 2. Josie Holke-Farnam (GC) 49, 3. Claire Verly (GC) 51, 4. Keagan Betsinger (N-P) 52, 5. (tie) Krysalynn Ruppert (Crest), Lauren Krausman (GC) 53.

