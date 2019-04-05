College men
At Waverly
Team standings -- 1. Des Moines Area Community College 286, 2. Kirkwood 288, 3. Southwestern Community College 295, 4. Iowa Lakes 300, 5. Wis.-Stout 306, 6. (tie) Coe, North Iowa Area Community College 312, 8. Carleton 313, 9. Wartburg 314, 10. Buena Vista 319, 11. St. Norbert 329, 12. Monmouth 331, 13. Hawkeye Community College 335, 14. Grinnell 336.
Individual leaders -- 1. Noah Hartman (DMACC) 68, 2. Ben Epperly (Kirkwood) 69, 3. (tie) Dylan Ellis (DMACC), Ben Boerjan (NIACC), Ryan Morrison (Kirkwood), Oliver Pearon (Southwestern) 70.
Others -- T10. Anthony Emmanuel (Upper Iowa) 73, T16. Landen Pace (Wartburg) 74, T29. Micah Harber (Wartburg 78.
Prep boys
At Jesup
JESUP 220, WAPSIE VALLEY 249
Individual leaders -- 1. Brayden Menuey (Jesup) 45, 2. Cole Bucknell (Jesup) 56, 3. (tie) Gavin Nolan (Jesup), Tanner Bantz (WV) 58.
At La Porte City
UNION 171, APL.-PARK'RSBRG 184
Individual leaders -- 1. Devin Reel (Union) 39, 2. Isaac Hoogestrat (A-P) 42, 3. (tie) Trevor Davis (Union), Caleb Reel (Union), Brandon Stech (Union) 44.
At Sheffield
Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 193, 2. Central Springs 215, 3. West Fork 217.
Individual leaders -- 1. Carter Pals (CS) 42, 2. Shane Hillesheim (N-P) 43.
Prep girls
At Jesup
Individual leaders -- 1. Kennedy Backes (Jesup) 56, 2. (tie) Grace Distler (Jesup), Erin Riordan (WV) 62.
At Sheffield
Team standings -- 1. Central Springs 221, 2. West Fork 271, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 0.
Individual leaders -- 1. Maddie Daily (CS) 51, 2. Abby Poppe (N-P) 52.
