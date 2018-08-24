Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 31, Ames 0
West 34, East 20
Columbus 31, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 19
Dubuque Senior 7, North Linn-Mar 6
CLASS 3A
District 3
Crestwood 7, Charles City 6
Decorah 24, Waukon 20
Independence 51, Oelwein 14
West Delaware 56, Dubuque Wahlert 20
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 55, Osage 40
Estherville Lincoln Central 21, Forest City 20
Southeast Valley 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 13, New Hampton 12
District 4
Anamosa 17, Maquoketa 6
Cascade 39, Monticello 34
District 7
Alburnett 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Benton Community 45, South Tama 13
North Polk 49, Nevada 35
Roland-Story 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
Union Community 26, Dyersville Beckman 13
West Marshall 27, Williamsburg 14
CLASS 1A
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 21, Denver 0 (called at half)
Mason City Newman 26, Lake Mills 14
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, suspended
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Postville 7
District 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Iowa City Regina 7
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 26, East Marshall 12
Hudson 46, Jesup 8
North Linn 52, Starmont 0
South Hamilton 26, South Hardin 15
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 22, North Union 14
Saint Ansgar 53, West Fork 21
South Winneshiek 30, MFL MarMac 10
District 7
Colfax-Mingo 41, BCLUW 26
East Buchanan 42, Maquoketa Valley 8
Grand View Christian 30, GMG 22
Grundy Center 34, Belle Plaine 22
North Tama 69, North Mahaska 6
Wapsie Valley 28, Clayton Ridge 8
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41
Harris-Lake Park 34, North Iowa 12
Janesville 61, Central Elkader 12
Northwood-Kensett 67, Clay Central-Everly 0
Riceville 26, Kee High 0
Rockford 74, West Central 18
Tripoli 14, Springville 12
District 3
Colo-NESCO at Central City, ppd.
Midland 68, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Turkey Valley 38, AGWSR 13
District 5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 89. Baxter 28
Newell-Fonda 53, Collins-Maxwell 14
Seymour-Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 6
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Underwood 14
Algona 33, Humboldt 14
Ar-We-Va 41, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
Atlantic 45, Saydel 6
Audubon 58, St. Mary’s, Remsen 26
B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 24
Ballard 34, Boone 15
Bellevue 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Belmond-Klemme 61, Eagle Grove 6
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0
Bishop Garrigan 14, Emmetsburg 12
Sioux City Heelan 44, Sioux City, East 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, West Sioux 16
CAM, Anita 50, Bedford 7
Camanche 27, Northeast 12
Center Point-Urbana 20, Central DeWitt 2
Centerville 31, Albia 15
Chariton 35, Creston 34
Clarinda 37, Shenandoah 19
Clarke 45, Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Clear Creek-Amana 26, Mount Pleasant 7
Des Moines Roosevelt 31, Des Moines Hoover 14
West Des Moines Dowling 48, Waukee 14
East Mills 42, East Union 0
Eldon Cardinal 26, Van Buren 0
English Valleys 74, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45, Fremont Mills 27
Fairfield 28, Knoxville 6
Fort Dodge 48, Mason City 0
Fort Madison 21, Central Lee 0
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7, West Hancock 0, OT
Glenwood 17, Carroll 14
Glidden-Ralston 20, West Bend-Mallard 12
Harlan 49, Denison-Schleswig 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Okoboji 0
Highland 48, Columbus Community 16
Hinton 30, Woodbury Central 19
Indianola 24, Norwalk 7
Interstate 35,Truro 26, Central Decatur 12
Iowa City High 38, Iowa City Liberty 21
Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7
Iowa Valley 38, WACO 24
Johnston 34, Urbandale 14
Keokuk 21, Davis County 7
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Woodbine 40
Carroll Kuemper 27, Council Bluffs St. Albert 12
Lewis Central 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Lone Tree 36, Montezuma 25
MVAO 46, MMC-RU 14
Marion 40, Washington 14
Mediapolis 44, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Mount Ayr 36, Nodaway Valley 0
New London 51, H-L-V, Victor 16
OA-BCIG 40, Ridge View 16
Ogden 40, Manson Northwest Webster 18
Ottumwa 32, Burlington 26
PCM, Monroe 50, Newton 10
Panorama 41, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 14
Pekin 31, Sigourney-Keota 12
Pella 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 33
Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 38, Davenport Assumption 19
Sheldon 39, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sidney 26, Lenox 16
Sioux Center 27, LeMars 20
Sioux Central 25, PAC-LM 7
Solon 34, Mount Vernon 14
South Central Calhoun 39, East Sac County 6
South O’Brien, Paullina 19, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Southwest Valley 24, Red Oak 21
Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13
Storm Lake 33, Cherokee 13
Tipton 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
Tri-Center 28, Riverside 16
Unity Christian 14, Le Mars Gehlen 0
West Des Moines Valley 21, Southeast Polk 7
Van Meter 42, Earlham 14
Wayne 28, Woodward Academy 26
Webster City 14, Gilbert 6
West Branch 32, West Liberty 6
West Lyon 25, Central Lyon 17
West Monona 38, Missouri Valley 21
Western Christian 37, MOC-Floyd Valley 13
Westwood 7, Akron-Westfield 6
Wilton 27, Durant-Bennett 13
Woodward-Granger 55, Madrid 29
NFL preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 25, New England 14
Denver 29, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6
CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Montreal 25, Toronto 22
