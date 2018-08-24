Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 31, Ames 0

West 34, East 20

Columbus 31, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 31, Ames 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 19

Dubuque Senior 7, North Linn-Mar 6

Waterloo West 34, Waterloo East 20

CLASS 3A

District 3

Crestwood 7, Charles City 6

Decorah 24, Waukon 20

Independence 51, Oelwein 14

Waterloo West 34, Waterloo East 20

West Delaware 56, Dubuque Wahlert 20

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 55, Osage 40

Crestwood 7, Charles City 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 21, Forest City 20

Southeast Valley 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Waterloo Columbus 31, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 13, New Hampton 12

District 4

Anamosa 17, Maquoketa 6

Cascade 39, Monticello 34

Decorah 24, Waukon 20

Independence 51, Oelwein 14

Waterloo Columbus 31, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

District 7

Alburnett 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Benton Community 45, South Tama 13

North Polk 49, Nevada 35

Roland-Story 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14

Union Community 26, Dyersville Beckman 13

West Marshall 27, Williamsburg 14

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 13, New Hampton 12

Clear Lake 55, Osage 40

Dike-New Hartford 21, Denver 0 (called at half)

Mason City Newman 26, Lake Mills 14

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, suspended

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Postville 7

District 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Iowa City Regina 7

Dike-New Hartford 21, Denver 0 (called at half)

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 26, East Marshall 12

Hudson 46, Jesup 8

North Linn 52, Starmont 0

South Hamilton 26, South Hardin 15

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 22, North Union 14

Mason City Newman 26, Lake Mills 14

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield, suspended

North Linn 52, Starmont 0

Saint Ansgar 53, West Fork 21

South Winneshiek 30, MFL MarMac 10

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Postville 7

District 7

Colfax-Mingo 41, BCLUW 26

East Buchanan 42, Maquoketa Valley 8

Grand View Christian 30, GMG 22

Grundy Center 34, Belle Plaine 22

Hudson 46, Jesup 8

North Tama 69, North Mahaska 6

Wapsie Valley 28, Clayton Ridge 8

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41

Harris-Lake Park 34, North Iowa 12

Janesville 61, Central Elkader 12

Northwood-Kensett 67, Clay Central-Everly 0

Riceville 26, Kee High 0

Rockford 74, West Central 18

Tripoli 14, Springville 12

District 3

Colo-NESCO at Central City, ppd.

Dunkerton 42, Easton Valley 41

Janesville 61, Central Elkader 12

Midland 68, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Riceville 26, Kee High 0

Rockford 74, West Central 18

Tripoli 14, Springville 12

Turkey Valley 38, AGWSR 13

District 5

Colo-NESCO at Central City, ppd.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 89. Baxter 28

Don Bosco 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Midland 68, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Moravia 47, Twin Cedars 8

Newell-Fonda 53, Collins-Maxwell 14

Seymour-Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 6

Turkey Valley 38, AGWSR 13

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Underwood 14

Algona 33, Humboldt 14

Ar-We-Va 41, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

Atlantic 45, Saydel 6

Audubon 58, St. Mary’s, Remsen 26

B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 24

Ballard 34, Boone 15

Bellevue 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

Belmond-Klemme 61, Eagle Grove 6

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 0

Bishop Garrigan 14, Emmetsburg 12

Sioux City Heelan 44, Sioux City, East 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, West Sioux 16

CAM, Anita 50, Bedford 7

Camanche 27, Northeast 12

Center Point-Urbana 20, Central DeWitt 2

Centerville 31, Albia 15

Chariton 35, Creston 34

Clarinda 37, Shenandoah 19

Clarke 45, Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Clear Creek-Amana 26, Mount Pleasant 7

Des Moines Roosevelt 31, Des Moines Hoover 14

West Des Moines Dowling 48, Waukee 14

East Mills 42, East Union 0

Eldon Cardinal 26, Van Buren 0

English Valleys 74, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45, Fremont Mills 27

Fairfield 28, Knoxville 6

Fort Dodge 48, Mason City 0

Fort Madison 21, Central Lee 0

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7, West Hancock 0, OT

Glenwood 17, Carroll 14

Glidden-Ralston 20, West Bend-Mallard 12

Harlan 49, Denison-Schleswig 7

Harris-Lake Park 34, North Iowa 12

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Okoboji 0

Highland 48, Columbus Community 16

Hinton 30, Woodbury Central 19

Indianola 24, Norwalk 7

Interstate 35,Truro 26, Central Decatur 12

Iowa City High 38, Iowa City Liberty 21

Iowa City West 28, North Scott 7

Iowa Valley 38, WACO 24

Johnston 34, Urbandale 14

Keokuk 21, Davis County 7

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Woodbine 40

Carroll Kuemper 27, Council Bluffs St. Albert 12

Lewis Central 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Lone Tree 36, Montezuma 25

MVAO 46, MMC-RU 14

Marion 40, Washington 14

Mediapolis 44, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Moravia 47, Twin Cedars 8

Mount Ayr 36, Nodaway Valley 0

New London 51, H-L-V, Victor 16

OA-BCIG 40, Ridge View 16

Ogden 40, Manson Northwest Webster 18

Ottumwa 32, Burlington 26

PCM, Monroe 50, Newton 10

Panorama 41, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 14

Pekin 31, Sigourney-Keota 12

Pella 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 33

Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 38, Davenport Assumption 19

Sheldon 39, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sidney 26, Lenox 16

Sioux Center 27, LeMars 20

Sioux Central  25, PAC-LM 7

Solon 34, Mount Vernon 14

South Central Calhoun 39, East Sac County 6

South O’Brien, Paullina 19, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Southwest Valley 24, Red Oak 21

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13

Storm Lake 33, Cherokee 13

Tipton 39, North Cedar, Stanwood 18

Tri-Center 28, Riverside 16

Unity Christian 14, Le Mars Gehlen 0

West Des Moines Valley 21, Southeast Polk 7

Van Meter 42, Earlham 14

Wayne 28, Woodward Academy 26

Webster City 14, Gilbert 6

West Branch 32, West Liberty 6

West Lyon 25, Central Lyon 17

West Monona 38, Missouri Valley 21

Western Christian 37, MOC-Floyd Valley 13

Westwood 7, Akron-Westfield 6

Wilton 27, Durant-Bennett 13

Woodward-Granger 55, Madrid 29

NFL preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Montreal 25, Toronto 22

