Clip art football

NFL preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 27, Carolina 14

N.Y. Giants 32, Chicago 13

Tampa Bay 16, Miami 14

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Edmonton 41, Toronto 26

