NFL preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12
Buffalo 24, Detroit 20
CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 34, Edmonton 28
Prep scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
District 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 46, GMG 8
8-Player
District 2
West Bend-Mallard 34, North Iowa 30
District 3
Springville 41, Winfield-Mt. Union 38
District 5
Baxter 68, Mormon Trail 32
English Valleys 47, Twin Cedars 8
H-L-V 60, Colo-NESCO 14
Iowa Valley 46, Collins-Maxwell 14
State
Ar-We-Va 56, Griswold 50, OT
Audubon 61, East Mills 26
B-G-M 62, Wayne 26
Cardinal 38, Columbus Community 0
Lenox 48, Bedford 32
Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6
Montezuma 68, Southeast Warren 42
Nodaway Valley 32, Central Decatur 24
Sidney 52, Seymour-Moulton-Udel 16
Stanton 40, Murray 6
