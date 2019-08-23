Clip art football

NFL preseason

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12

Buffalo 24, Detroit 20

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 34, Edmonton 28

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

District 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 46, GMG 8

8-Player

District 2

West Bend-Mallard 34, North Iowa 30

District 3

Springville 41, Winfield-Mt. Union 38

District 5

Baxter 68, Mormon Trail 32

English Valleys 47, Twin Cedars 8

H-L-V 60, Colo-NESCO 14

Iowa Valley 46, Collins-Maxwell 14

State

Ar-We-Va 56, Griswold 50, OT

Audubon 61, East Mills 26

B-G-M 62, Wayne 26

Cardinal 38, Columbus Community 0

Lenox 48, Bedford 32

Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6

Montezuma 68, Southeast Warren 42

Nodaway Valley 32, Central Decatur 24

Sidney 52, Seymour-Moulton-Udel 16

Stanton 40, Murray 6

