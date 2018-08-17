NFL preseason
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Ottawa 44, Winnipeg 21
Prep scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
8-player
WACO 25, Janesville 14
North English 70, Twin Cedars 6
H-L-V 57, Colo-NESCO 6
Iowa Valley 62, Collins-Maxwell 16
Midland 50, Lone Tree 47
Southeast Warren 46, Montezuma 35
Springville 52, Winfield-Mt. Union 28
