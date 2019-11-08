agate Friday football: College scores Nov 8, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College scoresFRIDAY'S RESULTS Southwest Tulsa 34, UCF 31 Far westWashington (5-4) at Oregon St. (4-4), late Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VGM seeing record employee baby boom Independence man sentenced for torturing family dog Waterloo native to help Waterloo teachers with his artwork City of Cedar Falls responds to PSO column Election results: Waverly, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Dunkerton, etc. View All Promotions promotion Chiropractic Directory 2017 promotion Be the first to know with breaking news email alerts. Print Ads Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Furniture Slumberland - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Slumberland, Inc 4020 University Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-235-0214 Website Sale HERTZ FARM MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Hertz Farm Management 6314 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-1949 Website Medical MercyOne - Strategic America - Ad from 2019-11-04 Nov 4, 2019 Mercy - Strategic America 6600 WESTOWN PARKWAY SUITE 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-453-2000 Insurance ELLIOTT HARTMAN - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Elliott Hartman 611 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-8459 Website Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Ad Vault 8 Full color 2x3 ads per month + Digital Nov 3, 2019 Veridian Credit Union 1827 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-6723 Website Sale HY-VEE FOOD STORES - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Hy-Vee College Square Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-7535 Website Service PAID IN ADVANCE-POLITICAL - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Car C&S Subaru - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 C&S Subaru 812 WASHINGTON ST., Waterloo, IA 50702 319-291-7321
