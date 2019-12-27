Clip art football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Military Bowl

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan St. 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma St. 21

Holiday Bowl

Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), late

