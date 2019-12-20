Clip art football

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent St. 51, Utah St. 41

NCAA Division III

Championship

North Central (Ill.) 41, Wis.-Whitewater 14

