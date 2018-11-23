Try 3 months for $3
Clip art football

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Texas 24, Kansas 17

Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56

Big Ten

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28

South

Memphis 52, Houston 31

South Alabama 31, Coastal Carolina 28

UCF 38, South Florida 10

Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT

Midwest

Buffalo 44, Bowling Green 14

Cincinnati 56, East Carolina 6

E. Michigan 28, Kent St. 20

Missouri 38, Arkansas 0

Ohio 49, Akron 28

Toledo 51, Cent. Michigan 13

Far west

Oregon 55, Oregon St. 15

Washington 28, Washington St. 15

