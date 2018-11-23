College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Texas 24, Kansas 17
Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56
Big Ten
Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
South
Memphis 52, Houston 31
South Alabama 31, Coastal Carolina 28
UCF 38, South Florida 10
Virginia Tech 34, Virginia 31, OT
Midwest
Buffalo 44, Bowling Green 14
Cincinnati 56, East Carolina 6
E. Michigan 28, Kent St. 20
Missouri 38, Arkansas 0
Ohio 49, Akron 28
Toledo 51, Cent. Michigan 13
Far west
Oregon 55, Oregon St. 15
Washington 28, Washington St. 15
