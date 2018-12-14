Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

College playoffs

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

FCS semifinals

North Dakota St. 44, South Dakota St. 21

Division III championship

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Mount Union 16

