College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Big 12

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

East

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

South

Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

Midwest

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

Southwest

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Far west

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

