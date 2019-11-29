College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Big 12
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
East
Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7
South
Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13
Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24
South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
Midwest
Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27
Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7
Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26
Southwest
Missouri 24, Arkansas 14
Far west
Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24
Washington 31, Washington St. 13
