College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36

Big Ten

Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Rutgers 48, UMass 21

Nevada 34, Purdue 31

East

Army 14, Rice 7

Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14

South

Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35

Far west

Colorado 52, Colorado St. 31

