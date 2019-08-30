College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36
Big Ten
Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7
Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
Rutgers 48, UMass 21
Nevada 34, Purdue 31
East
Army 14, Rice 7
Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14
South
Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35
Far west
Colorado 52, Colorado St. 31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.