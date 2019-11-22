Clip art football

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Southwest

Cent. Arkansas 52, Incarnate Word 35

Far west

Colorado St. (4-6) at Wyoming (6-4), late

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A championship

West Lyon 50, Van Meter 14

Class 2A championship

OABCIG 37, Waukon 12

Class 4A championship

West Des Moines Dowling 21, West Des Moines Valley 16

