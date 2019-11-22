College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Southwest
Cent. Arkansas 52, Incarnate Word 35
Far west
Colorado St. (4-6) at Wyoming (6-4), late
Prep scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A championship
West Lyon 50, Van Meter 14
Class 2A championship
OABCIG 37, Waukon 12
Class 4A championship
West Des Moines Dowling 21, West Des Moines Valley 16
