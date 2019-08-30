College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7
Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
Rutgers 48, UMass 21
Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.
East
Army 14, Rice 7
Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14
South
Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35
Prep scores
Friday's results
METRO
Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3
Waterloo West 26, Waterloo East 19
Waterloo Columbus 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (ND)
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead (ND)
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar (ND)
Waterloo West 26, Waterloo East 19
CLASS 3A
District 3
Crestwood at Charles City (ND)
Decorah at Waukon (ND)
Independence 49, Oelwein 0
Waterloo West 26, Waterloo East 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7
Dubuque Wahlert 17, West Delaware 15
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood at Charles City (ND)
Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central (ND)
Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Waterloo Columbus 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
New Hampton at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND)
Clear Lake 56, Osage 12
District 4
Cascade at Monticello (ND)
Waukon 36, Decorah 7
Waterloo Columbus 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Maquoketa at Anamosa (ND)
Independence 49, Oelwein 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7
District 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Roland-Story (ND)
Nevada at North Polk (ND)
Benton Community 51, South Tama 7
Union Community at Dyersville Beckman (ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 13
Williamsburg at West Marshall (ND)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0
Lake Mills 24, Mason City Newman 8
North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Aplington Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18
Clear Lake 56, Osage 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall 20
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Iowa City Regina 0
Jesup at Hudson (ND)
South Hardin 19, South Hamilton 14
North Linn 53, Starmont 0
CLASS A
District 4
North Union 26, Central Springs 6
Lake Mills 24, Mason City Newman 8
North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac (ND)
Starmont at North Linn (ND)
St. Ansgar 66, West Fork 14
District 7
Wapsie Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 13
Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW (ND)
Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12
Jesup 7, Hudson 5
East Buchanan 44, Maquoketa Valley 38, OT
North Tama 61, North Mahaska 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8
Don Bosco 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND)
Kee High at Riceville (ND)
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa 18
Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8
Springville 45, Tripoli 16
Rockford 78, West Central 20
District 3
Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6
Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8
Easton Valley at Dunkerton (ND)
Kee High at Riceville (ND)
Midland at Lone Tree (ND)
Springville 45, Tripoli 16
Turkey Valley 56, AGWSR 6
Rockford 78, West Central 20
District 5
Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6
Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter (1-0) (ND)
Don Bosco 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
English Valleys 47, Meskwaki Settlement 22
Seymour-Moulton-Udell (0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (ND)
Turkey Valley 56, AGWSR 6
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars 12
STATE
AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21
Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT
Atlantic 49, Saydel 13
B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6
CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28
Centerville 51, Albia 12
Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City North 18
Dowling Catholic 21, Waukee 17
Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0
East Mills 49, East Union 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7
Fort Madison 17, Central Lee 0
Fremont Mills 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Gehlen Catholic 27, Unity Christian 20
Greene County 54, Perry 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0
Highland 56, Columbus Community 6
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central 0
Johnston 27, Urbandale 6
Kuemper Catholic 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12
Norwalk 26, Indianola 3
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8
Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22
Panorama 25, St. Edmond 0
Pocahontas Area 20, Sioux Central 2
Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14
Sioux City East 20, Bishop Heelan 13
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0
Southeast Warren 57, Griswold 6
Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 26, Audubon 25
Storm Lake 41, Cherokee 6
Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12
Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W 6
Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20
Van Meter 33, Earlham 12
West Hancock 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
West Lyon 35, Central Lyon 0
Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Westwood 41, Akron-Westfield 6
Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.