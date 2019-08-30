Clip art football

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Rutgers 48, UMass 21

Purdue at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.

East

Army 14, Rice 7

Maine 42, Sacred Heart 14

South

Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35

Prep scores

Friday's results

METRO

Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3

Waterloo West 26, Waterloo East 19

Waterloo Columbus 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (ND)

Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead (ND)

Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar (ND)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Crestwood at Charles City (ND)

Decorah at Waukon (ND)

Independence 49, Oelwein 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7

Dubuque Wahlert 17, West Delaware 15

CLASS 2A

District 3

Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central (ND)

Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

New Hampton at Aplington-Parkersburg (ND)

Clear Lake 56, Osage 12

District 4

Cascade at Monticello (ND)

Maquoketa at Anamosa (ND)

District 7

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Roland-Story (ND)

Nevada at North Polk (ND)

Benton Community 51, South Tama 7

Union Community at Dyersville Beckman (ND)

Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 13

Williamsburg at West Marshall (ND)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0

Lake Mills 24, Mason City Newman 8

North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14

District 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Iowa City Regina 0

Jesup at Hudson (ND)

South Hardin 19, South Hamilton 14

North Linn 53, Starmont 0

CLASS A

District 4

North Union 26, Central Springs 6

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac (ND)

St. Ansgar 66, West Fork 14

District 7

Wapsie Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 13

Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW (ND)

Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12

East Buchanan 44, Maquoketa Valley 38, OT

North Tama 61, North Mahaska 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8

Don Bosco 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa 18

Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8

Springville 45, Tripoli 16

Rockford 78, West Central 20

District 3

Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6

Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8

Midland at Lone Tree (ND)

Turkey Valley 56, AGWSR 6

District 5

Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter (1-0) (ND)

English Valleys 47, Meskwaki Settlement 22

Seymour-Moulton-Udell (0-1) at Melcher-Dallas (ND)

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars 12

STATE

AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21

Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT

Atlantic 49, Saydel 13

B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6

CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28

Centerville 51, Albia 12

Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City North 18

Dowling Catholic 21, Waukee 17

Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0

East Mills 49, East Union 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7

Fort Madison 17, Central Lee 0

Fremont Mills 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Gehlen Catholic 27, Unity Christian 20

Greene County 54, Perry 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0

Highland 56, Columbus Community 6

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central 0

Johnston 27, Urbandale 6

Kuemper Catholic 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12

Norwalk 26, Indianola 3

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8

Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22

Panorama 25, St. Edmond 0

Pocahontas Area 20, Sioux Central 2

Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14

Sioux City East 20, Bishop Heelan 13

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0

Southeast Warren 57, Griswold 6

Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 26, Audubon 25

Storm Lake 41, Cherokee 6

Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12

Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W 6

Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20

Van Meter 33, Earlham 12

West Hancock 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

West Lyon 35, Central Lyon 0

Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Westwood 41, Akron-Westfield 6

Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0

