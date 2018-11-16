Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Southwest

Memphis 28, SMU 18

Far west

Boise St. 45, New Mexico 14

Eastern Washington 74, Portland St. 23

Prep

Playoff scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A championship

West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38

Class 2A championship

PCL (Monroe) 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Class 4A championship

W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16

All-District

8-player, District 2

FIRST TEAM

Don Bosco -- Thomas Even, jr., Noah Pittman, sr., Lewis Havel, jr., Alec Carpenter, sr., Kendall Becker, sr., Cael Tenold, sr.

Northwood-Kensett -- Gavin Varner, sr., Caden Schrage, jr., Kyle Nichols, fr., Lane Anderson, sr., Gideon Rollene, jr., Sam Kliment, sr.

Rockford -- Jacob Staudt, sr., Dillon Schriever, sr., Kaden Lyman, sr. Weston Schmidt, sr., Matthew Muller, sr., Blake Farr, sr.

Janesville -- Dawson Charley, sr., Codey Hicks, sr., Brandin Carlson, sr., Tegan Meyer, jr.

Tripoli -- Brady Brocka, sr., Alex Nation, sr., Michael Davis, jr.

Dunkerton -- Brady Stone, sr., Gabe Heidemabn, soph.

Riceville -- Brody Koenigs, jr.

North Iowa -- Tyler Murray, soph.

Offensive players of year -- Thomas Even, jr. (Don Bosco), Jacob Staudt, sr. (Rockford).

Defensive player of year -- Gavin Varner, sr. (Northwood-Kensett).

SECOND TEAM (area only)

Don Bosco -- Cael Frost, soph., Cade Tenold, fr.

Dunkerton -- Christian Hanson, sr., Jacob Brandt, jr.

Janesville -- Joey Carlson, soph., Carson Pariseau, soph.

Tripoli -- Gavin Shepard, sr., Seth Boeckmann, jr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments