College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Southwest
Memphis 28, SMU 18
Far west
Boise St. 45, New Mexico 14
Eastern Washington 74, Portland St. 23
Prep
Playoff scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A championship
West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38
Class 2A championship
PCL (Monroe) 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Class 4A championship
W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16
All-District
8-player, District 2
FIRST TEAM
Don Bosco -- Thomas Even, jr., Noah Pittman, sr., Lewis Havel, jr., Alec Carpenter, sr., Kendall Becker, sr., Cael Tenold, sr.
Northwood-Kensett -- Gavin Varner, sr., Caden Schrage, jr., Kyle Nichols, fr., Lane Anderson, sr., Gideon Rollene, jr., Sam Kliment, sr.
Rockford -- Jacob Staudt, sr., Dillon Schriever, sr., Kaden Lyman, sr. Weston Schmidt, sr., Matthew Muller, sr., Blake Farr, sr.
Janesville -- Dawson Charley, sr., Codey Hicks, sr., Brandin Carlson, sr., Tegan Meyer, jr.
Tripoli -- Brady Brocka, sr., Alex Nation, sr., Michael Davis, jr.
Dunkerton -- Brady Stone, sr., Gabe Heidemabn, soph.
Riceville -- Brody Koenigs, jr.
North Iowa -- Tyler Murray, soph.
Offensive players of year -- Thomas Even, jr. (Don Bosco), Jacob Staudt, sr. (Rockford).
Defensive player of year -- Gavin Varner, sr. (Northwood-Kensett).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Don Bosco -- Cael Frost, soph., Cade Tenold, fr.
Dunkerton -- Christian Hanson, sr., Jacob Brandt, jr.
Janesville -- Joey Carlson, soph., Carson Pariseau, soph.
Tripoli -- Gavin Shepard, sr., Seth Boeckmann, jr.
