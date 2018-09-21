Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Winnipeg 31, Montreal 14

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Penn St. 63, Illinois 24

East

Assumption 49, Pace 21

Bridgewater St. 42, Fitchburg St. 15

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Morrisville 34, St. Lawrence 26

South

Central Florida 56, FAU 36

Far west

USC 39, Washington St. 36

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments