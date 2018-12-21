Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

College bowls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Florida International 35, Toledo 32

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18

