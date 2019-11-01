Clip art football

CFL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 42, Ottawa 32

College scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Fitchburg St. 30, Worcester St. 14

Princeton 21, Cornell 7

Navy 56, Connecticut 10

