Clip art football

CFL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 21, BC 16

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Alvernia 20, Gallaudet 14

Becker 33, Anna Maria 19

California (Pa.) 59, St. Anselm 13

Delaware Valley 37, Kean 7

Endicott 55, Framingham St. 27

Nichols 37, Dean 12

Salisbury 63, Albright 28

Stevenson 34, Curry 0

WPI 51, Worcester St. 0

South

Millikin 27, Hope 21

Virginia 52, William & Mary 17

Southwest

Wake Forest 41, Rice 21

Far west

Arizona St. 19, Sacramento St. 7

Boise St. 14, Marshall 7

Chapman 45, Pacific (Ore.) 14

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments