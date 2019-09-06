CFL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 21, BC 16
College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Alvernia 20, Gallaudet 14
Becker 33, Anna Maria 19
California (Pa.) 59, St. Anselm 13
Delaware Valley 37, Kean 7
Endicott 55, Framingham St. 27
Nichols 37, Dean 12
Salisbury 63, Albright 28
Stevenson 34, Curry 0
WPI 51, Worcester St. 0
South
Millikin 27, Hope 21
Virginia 52, William & Mary 17
Southwest
Wake Forest 41, Rice 21
Far west
Arizona St. 19, Sacramento St. 7
Boise St. 14, Marshall 7
Chapman 45, Pacific (Ore.) 14
