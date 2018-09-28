CFL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Calgary 38, Toronto 16
College scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Princeton 45, Columbia 10
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
South
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
Far west
Colorado 38, UCLA 16
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Calgary 38, Toronto 16
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
East
Princeton 45, Columbia 10
Rhode Island 23, Harvard 16
South
Tulane 40, Memphis 24
Far west
Colorado 38, UCLA 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.